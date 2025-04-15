Cyclist Arrested Following A Road Rage Investigation

A 41-year-old man faces a total of 10 charges following a road rage incident in the city’s west end.

Police say that just before 1:00am on April 14th, 2025, four people in a sedan were driving westbound on Riverside Drive West when they got into an argument with a cyclist attempting to cross the street.

The cyclist reportedly followed the vehicle to a residence on Curry Avenue, where he damaged three vehicles parked at the property. When confronted by the vehicle owners, the suspect allegedly brandished an unidentified weapon and threatened them before fleeing the scene.

No physical injuries were reported because of this incident.

A short time later, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 1900 block of Lens Avenue.

The man has been charged with