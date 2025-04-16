Break And Enter Investigation In Kingsville Leads To Charge

Essex County OPP has charged an individual as a result of a break and enter investigation in Kingsville.

Police say that around 12:15 pm on April 12th, they were dispatched to an abandoned building at 125 Talbot Street West for the report of a break and enter in progress.

An individual was located within the building and placed under arrest.

As a result, a 40-year-old of Kingsville, has been charged with break, enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice.