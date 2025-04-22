Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested For Bail Violations



Two people charged in connection to an attempted murder have been arrested for breaching their bail conditions.

On February 6th, 2025, Damien Richards and Chelsea Adamache were arrested for a targeted shooting near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street the previous week.

Richards, 39, was charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder, pointing a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a license. Adamache, 36, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to attempted murder. The pair were granted bail with conditions that included a curfew and non-association conditions.

In April 2025, bail compliance officers investigated and learned that Richards and Adamache were violating the conditions of their release orders.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On April 16th, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE), arrested Richards and Adamache at a residence in the 1600 block of Curry Avenue.

Richards has been charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order. Adamache has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.