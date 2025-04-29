100K+ Fraud Investigation Leads To Several Charges

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have charged one individual after what they call a substantial fraud investigation.

Police allege that on February 2nd, 2024, an individual entered a bank on Tecumseh Road in the Town of Tecumseh and deposited a cheque for over $100,000. The money was then withdrawn prior to the banking establishment noticing the cheque was fraudulent.

A lengthy investigation was conducted by the Essex County OPP, Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit, Elgin OPP Major Crime Unit, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), OPP Anti-Rackets Branch – Economical Crimes and Corruption Unit (Ottawa), the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and the Elgin OPP Warrant Apprehension Team.

Peter McLeod 43-years-old of Woodstock was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Make False Statement in Writing

Fraud Over $5000

Use, deals, acts on forged document

Laundering Proceeds of Crime – did use – commision in Canada

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of article stolen from mail

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in May.