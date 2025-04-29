Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

100K+ Fraud Investigation Leads To Several Charges

Tuesday April 29th, 2025, 2:04pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have charged one individual after what they call a substantial fraud investigation.

Police allege that on February 2nd, 2024, an individual entered a bank on Tecumseh Road in the Town of Tecumseh and deposited a cheque for over $100,000. The money was then withdrawn prior to the banking establishment noticing the cheque was fraudulent.

A lengthy investigation was conducted by the Essex County OPP, Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit, Elgin OPP Major Crime Unit, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), OPP Anti-Rackets Branch – Economical Crimes and Corruption Unit (Ottawa), the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and the Elgin OPP Warrant Apprehension Team.

Peter McLeod 43-years-old of Woodstock was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

  • Make False Statement in Writing
  • Fraud Over $5000
  • Use, deals, acts on forged document
  • Laundering Proceeds of Crime – did use – commision in Canada
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada
  • Possession of article stolen from mail

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in May.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message