100K+ Fraud Investigation Leads To Several Charges
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 29th, 2025, 2:04pm
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have charged one individual after what they call a substantial fraud investigation.
Police allege that on February 2nd, 2024, an individual entered a bank on Tecumseh Road in the Town of Tecumseh and deposited a cheque for over $100,000. The money was then withdrawn prior to the banking establishment noticing the cheque was fraudulent.
A lengthy investigation was conducted by the Essex County OPP, Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit, Elgin OPP Major Crime Unit, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), OPP Anti-Rackets Branch – Economical Crimes and Corruption Unit (Ottawa), the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and the Elgin OPP Warrant Apprehension Team.
Peter McLeod 43-years-old of Woodstock was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
- Make False Statement in Writing
- Fraud Over $5000
- Use, deals, acts on forged document
- Laundering Proceeds of Crime – did use – commision in Canada
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada
- Possession of article stolen from mail
The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in May.