Youth Arrested In Connection To BB Gun Incident

Windsor Police Service has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with an incident involving a BB gun.

Police say that around 11:30am on March 4th, 2025, officers responded to the 2200 block of Grove Avenue for a report of a person with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two groups of youths were involved in a verbal altercation, during which one male allegedly brandished and pointed a firearm at two individuals.

Following the altercation, one group fled the scene, and the weapon was discarded prior to police arrival.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Officers quickly located and arrested the 15-year-old suspect a short distance from the scene. The firearm, determined to be a BB gun closely resembling a handgun, was located and seized.

The 15-year-old male, whose identity cannot be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces the following charges: