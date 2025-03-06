Youth Arrested In Connection To BB Gun Incident
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 6th, 2025, 1:38pm
Windsor Police Service has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with an incident involving a BB gun.
Police say that around 11:30am on March 4th, 2025, officers responded to the 2200 block of Grove Avenue for a report of a person with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two groups of youths were involved in a verbal altercation, during which one male allegedly brandished and pointed a firearm at two individuals.
Following the altercation, one group fled the scene, and the weapon was discarded prior to police arrival.
No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Officers quickly located and arrested the 15-year-old suspect a short distance from the scene. The firearm, determined to be a BB gun closely resembling a handgun, was located and seized.
The 15-year-old male, whose identity cannot be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces the following charges:
- Pointing a firearm (x 2)
- Assault with a weapon (x 2)
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Failure to comply with a release order
- Breach of a probation order