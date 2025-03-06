CloudyNow
1 °C
33 °F
Mainly CloudyThu
1 °C
34 °F		Chance Of FlurriesFri
4 °C
39 °F		SunnySat
4 °C
39 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Youth Arrested In Connection To BB Gun Incident

Thursday March 6th, 2025, 1:38pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police Service has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with an incident involving a BB gun.

Police say that around 11:30am on March 4th, 2025, officers responded to the 2200 block of Grove Avenue for a report of a person with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two groups of youths were involved in a verbal altercation, during which one male allegedly brandished and pointed a firearm at two individuals.

Following the altercation, one group fled the scene, and the weapon was discarded prior to police arrival.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Officers quickly located and arrested the 15-year-old suspect a short distance from the scene. The firearm, determined to be a BB gun closely resembling a handgun, was located and seized.

The 15-year-old male, whose identity cannot be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces the following charges:

  • Pointing a firearm (x 2)
  • Assault with a weapon (x 2)
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Failure to comply with a release order
  • Breach of a probation order

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message