Woman Charged In $77,000 Alleged Investment Scam

Windsor Police has arrested a 53-year-old woman after six people lost more than $77,000 in an investment scam.

Police say in March 2024 the Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that six employees of a local restaurant were defrauded out of large sums of money by a coworker. The suspect allegedly tricked the victims into investing in a bogus house-flipping business based in the United States.

The victims transferred a total of $77,700 to the suspect between April 30, 2023 and January 19, 2024, but never saw a return on their investments.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 53-year-old Lina Jido of Windsor. On March 17, 2025, she turned herself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

Jido has been charged with fraud over $5,000.