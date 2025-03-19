SunnyNow
18 °C
64 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
20 °C
68 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesThu
8 °C
46 °F		SunnyFri
10 °C
50 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Woman Charged In $77,000 Alleged Investment Scam

Wednesday March 19th, 2025, 1:13pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police  has arrested a 53-year-old woman after six people lost more than $77,000 in an investment scam.

Police say in March 2024 the Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that six employees of a local restaurant were defrauded out of large sums of money by a coworker. The suspect allegedly tricked the victims into investing in a bogus house-flipping business based in the United States.

The victims transferred a total of $77,700 to the suspect between April 30, 2023 and January 19, 2024, but never saw a return on their investments.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 53-year-old Lina Jido of Windsor. On March 17, 2025, she turned herself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

Jido has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message