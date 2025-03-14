Two Suspects Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Two suspects have been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Police say that on March 11th, 2025 they launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 17-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by two adult males earlier that day.

Investigators learned that the victim had agreed to meet with a man that had recently befriended them on social media. The victim, accompanied by a group of her friends were picked up by a group of three unknown males and driven to a house. Once there, two of the males locked the victim in a bedroom and forced her to perform sexual acts.

Later that same day, officers located and arrested the first suspect. The second suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters the following morning.

Marseilles Caston, 25, and Onyekachi Aham-Nwosu, 21, have each been charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.

We would like to remind the community that individuals can use digital platforms to target unsuspecting community members, often causing financial and personal harm. Officers caution against sharing personal information or arranging in-person meetings with unknown people.