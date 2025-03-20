NEWS >
Two Suspects Arrested For Amherstburg House Fire

Thursday March 20th, 2025, 2:51pm

City News
Windsor Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a deliberate house fire in Amherstburg.

The fire broke out just after 5:00am on January 18th, 2025, at a new-build house in the 200 block of Cowan Court.

It was the third time in 16 months that the property was the target of an arson attack.

No physical injuries were reported during the incident. However, the fire caused over $1 million in damages to the home and a neighbouring property.

Members of the Windsor Police Arson Unit launched an investigation and obtained footage of three suspects running from the property carrying gasoline jerry cans and fleeing in a black luxury SUV.

Investigators soon identified and issued arrest warrants for Tanveer Singh Brar, of Mississauga, and Jasdeep Seehra, of Brampton. Both men turned themselves in at Windsor Police headquarters on March 19th.

Brar, 19, and Seehra, 19, have each been charged with:

  • Arson causing damage to property
  • Possession of incendiary materials
  • Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence of arson

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

