Third Suspect Sought In Connection To Amherstburg House Fire

Windsor Police is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a third suspect wanted for a deliberate house fire in Amherstburg earlier this year.

Last week, officers arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the January 18 arson at a new-build residence the 200 block of Cowan Court. No physical injuries were reported because of the incident. However, the house and a neighbouring property sustained over $1 million in damages.

It was the third time in 16 months that the property was the target of an arson attack.

Members of the Windsor Police Arson Unit have since obtained surveillance images of a third suspect linked to the arson incident.

He is described as an East Indian male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build and a tattoo on his left hand. At the time of the incident, he wore a black sweater with a hood, black Roots pants, and a black Nike toque. This suspect may reside in the Brampton or Mississauga area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.