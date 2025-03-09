SunnyNow
Tecumseh Road Crash Under Investigation

Sunday March 9th, 2025, 9:24am

Accidents
0
0

A late evening crash is under investigation by Windsor Police.

Emergency crews were called just before 7:00pm Saturday when a U-Hual struck a building on the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Olive Avenue.

Roads were closed in the area until 3:00am.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

