Suspect Wanted For Vehicle Theft And Fraud

Windsor Police is seeking a suspect following a motor vehicle theft and credit card fraud.

Police say shortly after 9:30am on March 9th, 2025, they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road. Officers completed a preliminary investigation and learned that a male suspect had entered the victim’s vehicle through an unlocked door. The suspect then obtained a spare set of keys from the victim’s purse and left the area in the vehicle.

The suspect then drove to a gas station in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road, where he used the victim’s credit card to purchase items.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey and black plaid coat, a camouflage sweater with the hood up, black pants, and black Nike shoes.

The stolen vehicle remains outstanding. The vehicle is a 2017 white GMC Terrain, bearing Ontario license plate CVKM987.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.