Suspect Charged In $2.1 Million Catholic School Board Fraud

Windsor Police has arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly defrauded the Catholic School Board out of more than $2.1 million.

Police say that in September 2024, the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of a fraud involving a school board. Officers conducted a comprehensive investigation and determined that a suspect had fraudulently impersonated a contractor hired to complete work for the organization and intercepted communication from that contractor to the school. He provided new banking details to the school board, who then transferred funds intended for the contractor to the suspect’s account.

Investigators soon identified the suspect as Tyler Nathanael Manning of Toronto. An Ontario-wide warrant was issued for his arrest, but Manning had left the country in October 2024.

On March 6th, 2025, Manning was arrested after he disembarked a flight at Toronto Pearson International Airport. He was transported back to Windsor, where he faces the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000

Forgery

Uttering forged documents

Impersonation to gain advantage (x 2)

Obtaining by false pretenses over $5,000

Laundering proceeds of crime

Possession of property obtained by crime

The school board released the following statement: