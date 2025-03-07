Suspect Charged In $2.1 Million Catholic School Board Fraud
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 7th, 2025, 3:39pm
Windsor Police has arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly defrauded the Catholic School Board out of more than $2.1 million.
Police say that in September 2024, the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of a fraud involving a school board. Officers conducted a comprehensive investigation and determined that a suspect had fraudulently impersonated a contractor hired to complete work for the organization and intercepted communication from that contractor to the school. He provided new banking details to the school board, who then transferred funds intended for the contractor to the suspect’s account.
Investigators soon identified the suspect as Tyler Nathanael Manning of Toronto. An Ontario-wide warrant was issued for his arrest, but Manning had left the country in October 2024.
On March 6th, 2025, Manning was arrested after he disembarked a flight at Toronto Pearson International Airport. He was transported back to Windsor, where he faces the following charges:
- Fraud over $5,000
- Forgery
- Uttering forged documents
- Impersonation to gain advantage (x 2)
- Obtaining by false pretenses over $5,000
- Laundering proceeds of crime
- Possession of property obtained by crime
The school board released the following statement:
“Along with its legal counsel, the Board is currently in the process of working through the courts and with various financial institutions, and is confident that it will recover substantially all of the funds that were taken. The WECDSB is extremely grateful for the diligence of the Windsor Police Service and the expert work of its financial crimes unit in making this arrest. The WECDSB would like to reassure the public that at no time were its computer systems ever compromised, and that we take our role as responsible stewards of our resources very seriously.”