Suspect Arrested After Store Robbery And Choking
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 4th, 2025, 1:28pm
Windsor Police has arrested a 29-year-old man following a robbery involving choking at a business in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.
Police say that just before 9:30pm Monday they responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a man had entered the store, forced his way across the counter, and choked an employee while demanding cigarettes. After a brief struggle, the suspect stole cigarettes, and left the store without further incident.
The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers reviewed the store’s video surveillance and quickly identified the suspect. Shortly before 11:00pm officers located and arrested the man around Park Street West and Pelissier Street.
Russell James Stewart, 29, has been charged with robbery.