Sudden Death Investigation In Leamington

Thursday March 13th, 2025, 8:12am

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Essex County OPP are investigating a sudden death in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police say that just after 2:30pm on March 12th, 2025, they were called to a well-being check at an address on Sherk Street in the Municipality of Leamington, where an individual was located deceased.

Members of the community can expect to see an increased presence of the OPP in the area as the investigation continues.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety.

If you have any information or video surveillance, the Essex County OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

