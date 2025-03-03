Mostly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
4 °C
39 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
8 °C
46 °F		Periods Of RainWed
12 °C
54 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Seek Downtown Stabbing Suspect

Monday March 3rd, 2025, 1:23pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man following a stabbing downtown.

Police say that shortly before 1:00am on March 1st, 2025, they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and located a 22-year-old male suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators determined that a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect began inside a nightclub. The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as Austin Ryall and issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Ryall is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a large build, brown hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

=

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message