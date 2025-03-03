Police Seek Downtown Stabbing Suspect

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man following a stabbing downtown.

Police say that shortly before 1:00am on March 1st, 2025, they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and located a 22-year-old male suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators determined that a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect began inside a nightclub. The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators have since identified the suspect as Austin Ryall and issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Ryall is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a large build, brown hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

=