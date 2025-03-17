Police Say Multiple Restaurant Break-Ins Tied To Social Media Trend

Windsor Police are seeking five suspects in connection with three recent break-ins at local restaurants. Investigators believe the incidents are connected to a concerning social media trend that dares individuals to film themselves breaking into coffee shops and other eateries.

Police say the first incident occurred shortly before 5:00am on March 12th, 2025, when the suspects pried open the drive-thru window of a restaurant in the 3400 block of North Service Road. They climbed through the opening and appeared to record the break-in on a cell phone.

Another incident took place at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Huron Church Road on March 14th, 2025. Suspects once again forced open a drive-thru window, entered the restaurant, and filmed themselves dancing and berating employees. No injuries were reported.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On March 16th, 2025, at approximately 3:30am, five suspects returned to the same restaurant on Huron Church Road, repeating the same actions while one individual remained outside to record the incident.

Through investigation, officers obtained surveillance footage of the suspects, who are the subjects of a criminal investigation.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit urges community members to avoid participating in this social media trend, which can result in criminal charges and serious consequences.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.