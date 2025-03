Police: Don’t Leave Your Keys In Your Car

Windsor Police are issuing a warning not to leave your keys in your car.

This comes as police say over the first two months of 2025, a total of 24 vehicles in Windsor and Amherstburg have been reported stolen with the car keys left inside.

Some of these vehicles were left unlocked, while others were left running unattended.

Police say lock your vehicle doors, never leave keys or valuables in your vehicle, and always park in well-lit parking spots