Police Arrest Two Suspects, Seize $9,500 In Drugs

Friday March 7th, 2025, 5:38pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has arrested two suspects and seized over $9,500 in illegal drugs.

Last month, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) initiated an investigation into an individual suspected of trafficking drugs. As a result of this investigation, officers arrested a 38-year-old man and 22-year-old woman yesterday in the 4500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

During a subsequent search of a residence in the 1300 block of Aubin Road, officers seized 19.9 grams of cocaine, 3.4 grams of meth, 4 tablets of 40 mg oxycodone, 3 tablets of 20 mg oxycodone, 3 tablets of 10mg Ritalin, drug packaging materials, and 3 digital scales.

A search of the male suspect’s vehicle returned 66.3 grams of cocaine, 74 tablets of 5 mg oxycodone, 5 LSD blots, 2 tablets of Xanax, 13 unknown white tablets, drug packaging materials, a debt list, and a digital scale.

An additional $1,605 in cash was seized from the male suspect.

Stephen St. Pierre, 38, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine (x 2)
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone

Monika Poplawski, 22, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

