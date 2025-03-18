Police Arrest Suspect Following Armed Robbery

Windsor Police has arrested a 20-year-old man after he threatened a family with a knife and attempted to rob multiple businesses.

Police say on March 15th, 2025, just before 7:00pm officers responded to a series of incidents in the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street West. Prior to officers’ arrival, a male suspect entered a business and brandished a butcher knife to the employees. The suspect subsequently fled after being confronted by another employee.

Shortly after, the same suspect entered another nearby business and began berating and yelling at customers and an employee while revealing the butcher knife concealed in his waistband. The suspect subsequently fled.

A few minutes later, the suspect approached a vehicle occupied by two adults and a child at the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Partington Avenue. He again brandished the knife and demanded cash, and when the driver attempted to leave, the suspect punctured the vehicle’s tire before fleeing the scene.

Officers quickly located and arrested Cole Oquinn in the 900 block of Randolph Avenue.

Oquinn has been charged with the following offences: