Police Arrest One Suspect, Seize $70,000 In Drugs

Thursday March 20th, 2025, 10:54am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and seized over $70,000 in illegal drugs.

Earlier this month, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a 40-year-old man suspected of trafficking drugs. On March 16th, 2025, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 4300 block of Walker Road. Incident to the arrest, officers seized a digital scale and $250 in cash.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Felix Avenue. The search returned 1,351.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 41.5 grams of fentanyl, a debt list, two cellphones, digital scale, and packaging materials.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $70,905.

Jason Vincent Smith has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
  • Failure to comply with a release order

