Police Arrest One Suspect, Seize $3,600 In Drugs

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and seized over $3,600 in illegal drugs.

Police say earlier this month they launched an investigation into a 32-year-old man suspected of firearm possession.

On March 11th, 2025, members of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue. The search returned 22.9 grams of fentanyl, 171 tablets of oxycodone, 68 tablets of suboxone, 35 tablets of clonazepam, 25 capsules of Adderall, and two 12-gauge shotgun shells.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $3,652.

Donald Jacob Bishop has been charged with: