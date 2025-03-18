Mostly CloudyNow
Pedestrian Killed At Kingsville Farm

Monday March 17th, 2025, 10:03pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle at a farm in Kingsville.

According to the OPP, emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at a farm on County Road 20 just after 5:00pm Monday.

The 59-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, the Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Ontario Ministry of Labour (MOL), are actively conducting an investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

