OPP Investigating Theft Of Bobcat

Tuesday March 4th, 2025, 9:03am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Essex County OPP  are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen bobcat and identifying those involved in the theft.

Police say that between approximately 2:00pm on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025, unknown suspect(s) stole a white and orange 2024 Bobcat MT100 which had a large yellow logo on both sides with the business name FN’J Rentals from Rossi Drive in Town of Tecumseh.

It has a 36″ bucket and dozer blade attachment.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

