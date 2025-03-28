CloudyNow
OPP Investigating Fraudulent Transactions On Stolen Bank Cards

Thursday March 27th, 2025, 8:33pm

County News
0
0

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into a theft and fraudulent transactions.

Police say that sometime between March 7th, 2025, at 6:00pm and March 8th, 2025, at approximately 5:11am a motor vehicle on Heritage Road in the Town of Kingsville was entered by unknown persons and numerous items were stolen. Bank cards were included in the stolen property, then they were used at a business and online to make several purchases.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

