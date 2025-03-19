OPP And Windsor Police Shut Down Illegal Cannabis Dispensary

An illegal dispensary has been shut down in Windsor, and police have laid charges against two individuals.

Police say that in November of 2024, the Ontario Provincial Police led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and the Windsor Police Service (WPS) began an investigation into an illegal cannabis dispensary operating under the name “Kush City Trading Post.” This dispensary had been operating without authorization from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) or Health Canada.

On March 4th, 2025, PJFCET and WPS executed a search warrant at the illegal dispensary. As a result, investigators seized a quantity of illegal cannabis products. The estimated value of the illegal cannabis products seized is $47,800. A total of $1,000 in Canadian currency was also seized as proceeds of crime.

The storefront has been shut down and will be held under Interim Closure Orders.

Persons with interest in the location (including owners) who wish to enter these premises may apply to the Superior Court of Justice to get permission. Anyone who enters buildings that are subject to interim closure without authorization from the Superior Court of Justice may be arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

Sourigna Soukamnueth, age 42 of Leamington, and Kristeena Ahn Ho, age 32 of Windsor, have each been charged with the following three offences contrary to the CC and the CA:

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of illicit cannabis

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 7th, 2025.