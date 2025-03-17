One Arrested, Two Sought After Puppy Stolen During Armed Robbery

Windsor Police has arrested one minor and is seeking two others after a puppy was stolen during an armed robbery over the weekend.

Police say that shortly after 3:00am on March 1tg6, 2025t a teenager was walking her four-month-old French Bulldog in the area of College Avenue and South Street when she was approached by two males and one female. The trio threatened her with bear spray, grabbed the dog, and then fled the scene on foot.

Officers launched an investigation and arrested a 15-year-old female in the 3400 block of Wells Street later that day. The youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

One of the remaining suspects has been identified and a warrant for his arrest has been requested.

The other suspect is described as a white male with a moustache, possibly named “Ethan.” He was wearing a red hooded sweater and jeans at the time of the incident.

The French Bulldog, named Rustin, has still not been located.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.