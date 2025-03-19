Man Arrested After Firearm Brandished In Dispute Over Bar Tab

A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges after brandishing a firearm during a dispute over a bar tab on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police say that on March 17th, 2025, police responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun at a bar in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East. Officers learned that a patron had argued with an employee over his bill and was escorted out of the establishment. Once outside, the man brandished a firearm before fleeing the scene.

No physical injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified the suspect as Michael Anthony Fraser.

Shortly after 12:00pm on March 18th, members of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) located and arrested Fraser at a residence in the 1500 block of Hall Avenue.

Fraser has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 5)

Breach of probation

Breach of recognizance under section 810

Failure to comply with a release order

The firearm displayed during the incident remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.