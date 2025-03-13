SunnyNow
8 °C
47 °F
SunnyThu
12 °C
54 °F		Mainly SunnyFri
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
20 °C
68 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Khat Seized At The Bridge

Thursday March 13th, 2025, 2:09pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Canada Border Services Agency Officers at the Ambassador Bridge seized 4.13 kg of suspected khat from a U.S. shipment to Ontario.

Khat is a controlled substance in Canada and importing/exporting it is illegal.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message