Khat Seized At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 13th, 2025, 2:09pm
Canada Border Services Agency Officers at the Ambassador Bridge seized 4.13 kg of suspected khat from a U.S. shipment to Ontario.
Khat is a controlled substance in Canada and importing/exporting it is illegal.
