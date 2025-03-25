Guns Seized At Local Border Crossings
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 25th, 2025, 4:28pm
Lots of weapons have been seized at local border crossings.
Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized three firearms, four pepper sprays, 12 rounds of ammo, two magazines & a switchblade from U.S. residents.
Officials remind travelers that undeclared weapons will lead to seizure, fines and possible charges.
