Guns Seized At Local Border Crossings

Tuesday March 25th, 2025, 4:28pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Lots of weapons have been seized at local border crossings.

Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized three firearms, four pepper sprays, 12 rounds of ammo, two magazines & a switchblade from U.S. residents.

Officials remind travelers that undeclared weapons will lead to seizure, fines and possible charges.

 

