Five Suspects Wanted For Attempted Jewelry Store Robbery

Windsor Police is searching for five suspects after an attempted armed robbery at a downtown jewelry store.

Police say that at approximately 1:00pm on March 22nd, 2025, they responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 700 block of Wyandotte Street East. Officers learned that a female suspect entered the store under the guise of being a customer. She then opened the front door to allow inside four masked men armed with weapons, including a handgun.

The suspects fled empty-handed after the store alarm was triggered. They were last seen driving west on Wyandotte Street East in a 2022 white BMW M3 that was reported stolen from York Region.

The first suspect is a black female, 20-25 years old, approximately 5’7” tall, and 140lbs, with long white nails. She wore a black face mask, a long black robe with a hood, black leggings, white socks, and Adidas slides.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, approximately 5’7” tall, and 160lbs. He wore a black face mask, a black jacket, orange gloves, black jogging pants, and white Jordan sneakers. He was armed with a silver handgun.

The third suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, approximately 5’7” tall, and 160lbs. He wore a black face mask, a black Adidas jacket, orange gloves, grey sweatpants, and white Jordan sneakers.

The fourth suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, approximately 5’9” tall, and 160lbs. He wore a black face mask, a black jacket, black sweatpants, and white sneakers, and carried a black and red GoodLife Fitness bag.

The fifth suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, approximately 5’9” tall, and 160 lbs. He wore a black face mask, a black Nike hoodie, green gloves, grey sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

The firearm used in this incident has not been recovered.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.