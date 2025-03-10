Fatal Crash Investigation Continues

The Windsor Police Service collision reconstruction unit continues to investigate this fatal motor vehicle collision to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police say just before 7:00pm Saturday, a U-Haul drove onto the sidewalk, struck a pedestrian, and crashed into a commercial building on the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Olive Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators continue to gather evidence, analyze the scene, and speak with witnesses. As the investigation progresses, police anticipate that additional charges may be laid.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that this was a targeted incident or that the individuals involved knew one another. The collision appears to be isolated; however, we will continue to follow all leads to ensure a thorough and accurate investigation,” police said.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Summer Rose Chatterton.

Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.