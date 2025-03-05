Drugs Hidden In Coffee At Border
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 5th, 2025, 9:03am
Canada Border Services Agency mad an unusual drug bust at the Ambassador Bridge.
Officers say they seized 9.2 kg of suspected cannabis from four courier shipments of coffee destined for the Netherlands.
Officials say that transporting cannabis across the border in any form without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution.
