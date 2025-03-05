Mostly CloudyNow
Drugs Hidden In Coffee At Border

Wednesday March 5th, 2025, 9:03am

Crime & Police News
Canada Border Services Agency mad an unusual drug bust at the Ambassador Bridge.

Officers say they seized 9.2 kg of suspected cannabis from four courier shipments of coffee destined for the Netherlands.

Officials say that transporting cannabis across the border in any form without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution.

