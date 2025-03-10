Drugs And Guns Seized At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 10th, 2025, 1:10pm
Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge seized four firearms, four magazines, 47 bottles of alcohol and a variety of cannabis products from two U.S. travellers recently.
A $5,000 penalty was paid and both returned to the United States.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message