Drugs And Guns Seized At The Bridge

Monday March 10th, 2025, 1:10pm

Crime & Police News
Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge seized four firearms, four magazines, 47 bottles of alcohol and a variety of cannabis products from two U.S. travellers recently.

A $5,000 penalty was paid and both returned to the United States.

