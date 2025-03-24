Driver Sought After Hit-And-Run Involving Pedestrian Near Uwindsor

Windsor Police are seeking a driver after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision in the city’s west side near the University of Windsor.

Police say that shortly before 10:00pm on March 23rd, 2025, a pedestrian was struck by a silver/grey-coloured sedan as he attempted to cross the street at the intersection of California Avenue and Wyandotte Street West.

The motorist did not remain at the scene or render aid to the victim. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver/grey-coloured sedan, with possible front damage.

Investigators urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dashcam footage or residential/business video surveillance, to come forward with information that could assist in identifying the driver or vehicle involved.

If you have any information, please contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.