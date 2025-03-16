Arrest Warrant Issued In Leamington Homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a recent homicide in Leamington.

On March 12th, 2025, shortly after 2:30pm, police and EMS responded to a well-being check at a residence on Sherk Street, where 83-year-old Anita Goodings, of Leamington, was found deceased.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Goodings, 61 years old of no fixed address, who is wanted for second-degree murder. He is believed to be dangerous and a risk to public safety. If seen, call 9-1-1 and do not approach.

Goodings is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” (180 cm) and 180 lbs (82 kg) with a medium build, green eyes, white hair, white goatee and several tattoos: Ying yang on right forearm, panther on left forearm, Chinese writing on neck, and lightning bolt on right hand.

Anyone with any information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Kevin Goodings is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.