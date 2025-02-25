Mainly SunnyNow
Windsor Police Arrest Arson Suspect

Tuesday February 25th, 2025, 3:56pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested a 40-year-old woman following a deliberate house fire.

Police say that around 5:00am on February 25th, 2025, fire and police responded to an active fire at a residence in the 3000 block of Grandview Street.

No injuries were reported; however, the structure sustained approximately $75,000 in damages.

After investigating and reviewing surveillance footage, officers determined the fire had been set intentionally. They soon identified the suspect and arrested her a short distance from the scene.

Brandy Joanne Hiller has been charged with arson causing property damage.

