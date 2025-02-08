Light SnowNow
Windsor Pharmacist Sentenced In The U.S.

Saturday February 8th, 2025, 10:24am

Crime & Police News
0
0

A pharmacist from Windsor was among four pharmacy owners who were sentenced for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud in the United States.

Pharmacist Tarek Fakhuri, of Windsor was sentenced on January 13th to seven years in prison for allegedly billing Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for prescription medications that they allegedly did not dispense at five pharmacies they owned and operated according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

US federal officials allege the defendants collectively caused over $13 million of loss to Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Fakhuri was sentenced for his alleged role in the conspiracy at Harper Drugs, Wayne Campus Pharmacy, and Heartland Pharmacy.

