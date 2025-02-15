Watch For Fake Jewelry Being Sold In Parking Lots



LaSalle Police is warning residents of a fraudulent scheme involving jewelry sold for cash in parking lots.

Police say that the victim is approached by the suspect and told that they need money for travel such as buying gas or plane tickets to another city. The suspect shares that they’re willing to sell their gold jewelry (rings, necklaces, etc) for cash. The suspect is usually persistent, and after the transaction is complete, victims later find out that the jewelry is fake and not made of gold.

LaSalle Police are reminding residents to be cautious when buying jewelry anywhere other than an official jewelry store and/or merchandiser as it may be difficult to differentiate between real gold and costume jewelry.

If you’ve been a victim of this fraud contact police at 519-969-5210.