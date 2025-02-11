Warrant Issued For Stabbing Suspect

Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant in connection to a stabbing near downtown.

Police say that shortly after midnight on February 9th, 2025, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Officers conducted a preliminary investigation and learned that a verbal argument among several parties escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect punched the victim, stabbed them multiple times, and threatened to kill them before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have since identified the suspect as 30-year-old Devante Kersey. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kersey on the following charges:

Assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Uttering death threats

Failure to comply with a release order

Failure to comply with a probation order

Kersey is described as a light-skinned black male, 6’ tall, with a large build and long, dark hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket, red and black pants with a white emblem on the left leg, white and black Nike Griffey Jr. sneakers, and glasses.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.