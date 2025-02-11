NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
-2 °C
28 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
-2 °C
28 °F		SnowWed
-1 °C
30 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-1 °C
30 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Warrant Issued For Stabbing Suspect

Tuesday February 11th, 2025, 2:06pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant in connection to a stabbing near downtown.

Police say that shortly after midnight on February 9th, 2025, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Officers conducted a preliminary investigation and learned that a verbal argument among several parties escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect punched the victim, stabbed them multiple times, and threatened to kill them before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have since identified the suspect as 30-year-old Devante Kersey. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kersey on the following charges:

  • Assault
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering death threats
  • Failure to comply with a release order
  • Failure to comply with a probation order

Kersey is described as a light-skinned black male, 6’ tall, with a large build and long, dark hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket, red and black pants with a white emblem on the left leg, white and black Nike Griffey Jr. sneakers, and glasses.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message