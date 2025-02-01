Warrant Issued For Attempted West End Murder Suspect

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder in the city’s west end.

Police say that shortly before 3:0am on January 26th, 2025, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 3800 block of Birch Street. Officers were dispatched to the area where they quickly located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot following an altercation at a house party.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit took carriage of the investigation and has identified the shooting suspect as Tyrin John Taylor.

Taylor is wanted on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Pointing a firearm

Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life

Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to life.

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Taylor is described as a black male, 6’2” tall, with a medium build, brown afro-style hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.