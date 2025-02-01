Warrant Issued For Attempted West End Murder Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday February 1st, 2025, 8:16am
Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder in the city’s west end.
Police say that shortly before 3:0am on January 26th, 2025, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 3800 block of Birch Street. Officers were dispatched to the area where they quickly located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot following an altercation at a house party.
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit took carriage of the investigation and has identified the shooting suspect as Tyrin John Taylor.
Taylor is wanted on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Aggravated assault
- Pointing a firearm
- Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life
- Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to life.
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
Taylor is described as a black male, 6’2” tall, with a medium build, brown afro-style hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.