Wanted Suspect Turns Himself In
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 14th, 2025, 7:59pm
A suspect wanted in a connection to a stabbing near downtown has tuned himself in.
Shortly after midnight on February 9th, 2025, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Officers conducted a preliminary investigation and learned that a verbal argument among several parties escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect punched the victim, stabbed them multiple times, and threatened to kill them before fleeing the scene.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
Devante Kersey turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters Friday morning.
He has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a probation order.