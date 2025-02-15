Wanted Suspect Turns Himself In

A suspect wanted in a connection to a stabbing near downtown has tuned himself in.

Shortly after midnight on February 9th, 2025, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Officers conducted a preliminary investigation and learned that a verbal argument among several parties escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect punched the victim, stabbed them multiple times, and threatened to kill them before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Devante Kersey turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters Friday morning.

He has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a probation order.