Two More Suspects Arrested, One Sought After Attempted Murder

Friday February 7th, 2025, 1:33pm

City News
Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in the city’s west end. Five people have now been charged as part of the ongoing Windsor Police investigation, while a sixth individual remains outstanding.
Police say that shortly before 5:00pm on February 6th, 2025, suspects Damien Richards and Chelsea Adamache were located and arrested in Toronto by members of the Toronto Police Service and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad . The pair were wanted on outstanding warrants for a targeted shooting near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street on January 26th, 2025.
Richards, 38, has been charged with the following:
  • Attempted murder
  • Pointing a firearm
  •  Possession of a firearm without holding a license
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
Adamache, 36, has been charged with:
  • Accessory after the fact to attempted murder.
Three other suspects have previously been arrested in connection to the crime. Rodney Belward, 30, Courtney Hopson, 22, and Christian Chanel Patterson, 33, each face one charge of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.  A sixth suspect remains outstanding. He is described as a male in his thirties with a light complexion, approximately 5’10”, with a thin build, light eyes, a buzz cut, and strawberry blonde facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing all black clothing. He is also wanted on charges of attempted murder.

