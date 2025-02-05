Three Suspects Arrested, Three Sought Following Attempted Murder In The West End



Three suspects have been arrested and three others are sought in connection with an attempted murder in Windsor’s west end.

Police say that shortly before midnight on January 30th, 2025, they responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street. No physical injuries were reported, and the occurrence is believed to be an isolated incident.

Officers have since identified and charged three suspects in connection with this incident.

On January 31st, the Ontario Provincial Police located and arrested a 22-year-old female, charging her with accessory after the fact to attempted murder. On February 3, Windsor Police officers located and arrested a 33-year-old female and 30-year-old male, charging them each with accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Names of the arrested suspects are withheld to avoid compromising the investigation.

Three additional suspects remain outstanding.

The first suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Chelsea Adamache. She is wanted on charges of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late thirties, with vitiligo on his face, approximately 5’2”, with a medium build, brown eyes, and curly hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing all black. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder.

The third suspect is described as a male in his thirties with a light complexion, approximately 5’10”, with a thin build, light eyes, a buzz cut, and strawberry blonde facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing all black. He is also wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Investigators have also identified two suspect vehicles involved in this occurrence.

The first vehicle is described as a black 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with chrome side mirrors, a sticker on the rear passenger side window, and Ontario plate number DDDP 146.

The second vehicle is described as a grey 2010 Ford Edge with Ontario plate number DCZJ 067.

If you encounter any of these suspects or vehicles, do not approach them. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.