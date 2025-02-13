Three Suspects Arrested, One Sought Following Series Of Group Retail Thefts

Windsor Police has arrested three people and issued a warrant for a fourth suspect following a series of organized group retail thefts.

Police say that between August 25th, 2024 and January 27th, 2025, they received reports of five retail thefts involving the same group of people at several big-box stores throughout Windsor. The total value of goods stolen was $3,377.84.

Through investigation, officers identified all four suspects involved.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On February 5th, 2025, policelocated and arrested Kenneth McLachlan, 40, in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Church Avenue.

The following afternoon, the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested Brittney Ducharme, 35, in the 4300 block of Walker Road. Later that evening, officers located and arrested Dylan Riberdy, 32, in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

McLachlan, Ducharme, and Riberdy have each been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 and committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization. Riberdy has also been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

A fourth suspect remains outstanding. Kory Raymond, 36, is wanted for three counts of theft under $5,000, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

This suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Raymond’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Patrol Support Unit – Retail Theft at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.