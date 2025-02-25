Partly CloudyNow
Three Suspects Arrested After Armed Home Invasion

Tuesday February 25th, 2025, 1:28pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested three suspects in connection to a home invasion with a firearm.

Police say around 1:00pm on February 22nd, 2025, two male suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm, were dropped off in front of a residence in the 1600 block of Elsmere Avenue by a third individual.

The two suspects then unlawfully entered the home, brandished the firearm and demanded money from two occupants. The suspects stole items before fleeing the residence and being picked up by the third person at a nearby location.

The investigators believe that the suspects and victims were known to each other.

Later that same day, officers located and arrested two of the suspects in the 1200 block of Albert Road. The third suspect was taken into custody the following day in the 800 block of Villaire Avenue.

Lester Markham, 38, has been charged with:

  •  Robbery with an offensive weapon (x 2)
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Break-and-enter and commit robbery
  • Uttering threats to cause bodily harm
  • Breach of probation

Bryan Burleigh, 35, has been charged with:

  • Robbery with an offensive weapon (x 2)
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Break-and-enter and commit robbery
  • Uttering threats to cause bodily harm

Robert Walter Brown, 55, has been charged with:

  • Robbery with an offensive weapon (x 2)
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Break-and-enter and commit robbery
  • Uttering threats to cause bodily harm
  • Failure to comply with a release order

