Suspect Arrested After Police Stop Beak-And-Enter In Progress

Windsor Police has arrested a 29-year-old suspect after interrupting a break-and-enter in progress in the city’s east end.

Police say that just after 8:30pm on February 5th, 2025 they responded to a report of a break-in at a residence in the 1500 block of Rossini Boulevard.

A male suspect had unlawfully entered the property, and proceeded to gather jewelry, money, and medical prescriptions. When the occupant arrived at home and spotted the suspect, he barricaded himself inside of a bedroom.

Officers arrived quickly at the scene and attempted to negotiate the suspect into surrendering. When talks failed, officers breached the bedroom door and arrested the suspect following a brief struggle.

One officer sustained minor physical injuries during the incident.

Michael Paul Garneau has been charged with: