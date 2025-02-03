Suspect Arrested After LaSalle Armed Robbery

One person is facing multiple charges after a robbery in LaSalle.

Police say that just before 1:00am on February 2nd, 2025, the suspect entered a business in the 1900 block of Front Road. He brandished a knife to the employee, demanding money and merchandise, then fled the area in a UHaul truck.

The suspect was located shortly afterwards in the Town of Amherstburg by Windsor Police Service.

A 28-year-old-male was arrested and charged with the following criminal charges:

Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats to cause bodily harm

Failure to comply with release order (three counts)

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing to answer to the above charges. The accused was also charged by the Windsor Police Service for offences that occurred in the City of Windsor.