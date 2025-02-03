FogNow
Suspect Arrested After LaSalle Armed Robbery

Monday February 3rd, 2025, 8:51am

Crime & Police News
0
0

One person is facing multiple charges after a robbery in LaSalle.

Police say that just before 1:00am on February 2nd, 2025, the suspect entered a business in the 1900 block of Front Road. He brandished a knife to the employee, demanding money and merchandise, then fled the area in a UHaul truck.

The suspect was located shortly afterwards in the Town of Amherstburg by Windsor Police Service.

A 28-year-old-male was arrested and charged with the following criminal charges:

  • Robbery
  • Disguise with Intent
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Uttering Threats to cause bodily harm
  • Failure to comply with release order (three counts)

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing to answer to the above charges. The accused was also charged by the Windsor Police Service for offences that occurred in the City of Windsor.

