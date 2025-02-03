Suspect Arrested After LaSalle Armed Robbery
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 3rd, 2025, 8:51am
One person is facing multiple charges after a robbery in LaSalle.
Police say that just before 1:00am on February 2nd, 2025, the suspect entered a business in the 1900 block of Front Road. He brandished a knife to the employee, demanding money and merchandise, then fled the area in a UHaul truck.
The suspect was located shortly afterwards in the Town of Amherstburg by Windsor Police Service.
A 28-year-old-male was arrested and charged with the following criminal charges:
- Robbery
- Disguise with Intent
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Uttering Threats to cause bodily harm
- Failure to comply with release order (three counts)
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing to answer to the above charges. The accused was also charged by the Windsor Police Service for offences that occurred in the City of Windsor.
