NEWS >
CloudyNow
4 °C
39 °F
A Few Rain Showers Or FlurriesThu
5 °C
41 °F		SnowFri
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested After Commercial Break And Enter In LaSalle

Thursday February 27th, 2025, 11:02am

City News
0
0

One person has been arrested after a break-and-enter at a commercial business in the 5800 block of Malden Road that occurred on February 2nd.

LaSalle Police say that video surveillance showed two suspects enter the business after breaking the door and stealing packs of cigarettes.

Investigators identified one of the suspects who was arrested yesterday.  Chelsie Gerard,38, was charged with break, enter, and commit theft.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message