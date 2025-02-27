Suspect Arrested After Commercial Break And Enter In LaSalle

One person has been arrested after a break-and-enter at a commercial business in the 5800 block of Malden Road that occurred on February 2nd.

LaSalle Police say that video surveillance showed two suspects enter the business after breaking the door and stealing packs of cigarettes.

Investigators identified one of the suspects who was arrested yesterday. Chelsie Gerard,38, was charged with break, enter, and commit theft.