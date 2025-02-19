ClearNow
-11 °C
13 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
-6 °C
21 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-5 °C
23 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-3 °C
27 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Speeder Pulled Over Going 122km/hr In A 50km/hr Zone

Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 8:38pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A driver will have to find a new way to get around for a while after they were busted for stunt driving.

LaSalle Police say around 8:00am Tuesday, they stopped a vehicle on Highway 18 that was travelling over twice the speed limit at 122 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

The 26-year-old male was charged with the offence of stunt driving that resulted in an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message