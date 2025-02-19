Speeder Pulled Over Going 122km/hr In A 50km/hr Zone
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 8:38pm
A driver will have to find a new way to get around for a while after they were busted for stunt driving.
LaSalle Police say around 8:00am Tuesday, they stopped a vehicle on Highway 18 that was travelling over twice the speed limit at 122 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.
The 26-year-old male was charged with the offence of stunt driving that resulted in an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message