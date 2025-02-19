Speeder Pulled Over Going 122km/hr In A 50km/hr Zone

A driver will have to find a new way to get around for a while after they were busted for stunt driving.

LaSalle Police say around 8:00am Tuesday, they stopped a vehicle on Highway 18 that was travelling over twice the speed limit at 122 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

The 26-year-old male was charged with the offence of stunt driving that resulted in an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.