Police Seize $17,000 In Illegal Drugs From Psilocybin Dispensary

Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $17,515 in illegal drugs from a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

On February 12th, 2025, shortly before noon, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During the search, officers located and seized the following:

1,400 psilocybin capsules

1,127 grams of dried mushrooms

73 psilocybin-infused chocolate bars (5 grams psilocybin per bar)

46 packages of psilocybin-infused gummies

6 packages of psilocybin-infused tea

4 psilocybin vapes

3 packages of psilocybin-infused candy

A 22-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Since July 2023, officers have executed six search warrants at this storefront location, seizing over $180,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.