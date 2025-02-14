Police Seize $17,000 In Illegal Drugs From Psilocybin Dispensary
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 14th, 2025, 11:35am
Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $17,515 in illegal drugs from a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.
On February 12th, 2025, shortly before noon, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.
During the search, officers located and seized the following:
- 1,400 psilocybin capsules
- 1,127 grams of dried mushrooms
- 73 psilocybin-infused chocolate bars (5 grams psilocybin per bar)
- 46 packages of psilocybin-infused gummies
- 6 packages of psilocybin-infused tea
- 4 psilocybin vapes
- 3 packages of psilocybin-infused candy
A 22-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Since July 2023, officers have executed six search warrants at this storefront location, seizing over $180,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.
