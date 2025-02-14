Mostly CloudyNow
Police Seize $17,000 In Illegal Drugs From Psilocybin Dispensary

Friday February 14th, 2025, 11:35am

Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $17,515 in illegal drugs from a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

On February 12th, 2025, shortly before noon, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During the search, officers located and seized the following:

  • 1,400 psilocybin capsules
  •  1,127 grams of dried mushrooms
  • 73 psilocybin-infused chocolate bars (5 grams psilocybin per bar)
  • 46 packages of psilocybin-infused gummies
  • 6 packages of psilocybin-infused tea
  • 4 psilocybin vapes
  • 3 packages of psilocybin-infused candy

A 22-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Since July 2023, officers have executed six search warrants at this storefront location, seizing over $180,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.

